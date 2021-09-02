F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $899.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 897 ($11.72), with a volume of 43027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($11.67).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 870.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 837.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
