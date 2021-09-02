trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Critical Survey

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EVmo has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVmo and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 7.52 -$3.50 million N/A N/A trivago $284.32 million 3.50 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -21.38

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Summary

trivago beats EVmo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

