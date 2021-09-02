Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $460.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.86 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after acquiring an additional 77,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

