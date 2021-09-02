Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

