HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.75.
GLDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
GLDG stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
