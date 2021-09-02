HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.75.

GLDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GLDG stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

