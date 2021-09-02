Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

