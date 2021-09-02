Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

CCO stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

