Truist Securities Increases AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $130.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

