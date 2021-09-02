PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

