Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $600.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $847,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

