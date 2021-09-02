MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMYT opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,525,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 399,262 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

