Comparing Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Wizard Brands -333.67% N/A -189.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.53 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.67 Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.44 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Wizard Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Wizard Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 114.84%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Wizard Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

