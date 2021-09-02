Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.