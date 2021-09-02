Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $99.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

