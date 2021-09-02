Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 28.4%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

