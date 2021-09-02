Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 29th total of 47,420,000 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NKLA stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

