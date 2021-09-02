Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
