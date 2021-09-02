Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

