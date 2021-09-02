Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.37.

MU opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

