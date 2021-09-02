Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

EXP opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

