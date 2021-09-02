Whole Earth Brands’ (FREE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.66 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Analyst Recommendations for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.