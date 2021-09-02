Whole Earth Brands’ (FREE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.66 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

