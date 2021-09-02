Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

