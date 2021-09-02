Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.
Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.
Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
