Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.