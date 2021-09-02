Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 337.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exicure by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 117,723 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exicure by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exicure by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.