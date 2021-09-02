The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Raised to $47.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of RMR opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

