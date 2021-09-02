BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

