$155.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post $155.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $28.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 437.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $497.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $581.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $849.93 million, with estimates ranging from $770.77 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

