American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.15.
American Express stock opened at $164.44 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
