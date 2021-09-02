American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $164.44 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

