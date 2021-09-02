CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $269.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

