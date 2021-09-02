Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 52-Week High at $377.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 376.30 ($4.92), with a volume of 7239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.50 ($4.91).

KETL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

