Morgan Stanley Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $75.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cerner by 33.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

