LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CAHC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,166,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,961,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

