Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank First in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

