Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Decreases By 16.3%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.