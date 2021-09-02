AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.