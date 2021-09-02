AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

