Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,730.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and last traded at GBX 1,730 ($22.60), with a volume of 1293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,710 ($22.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,442.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,262.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

