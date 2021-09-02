Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and traded as low as C$9.66. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

