Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $359.80

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.80 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 346.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 86260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.20 ($4.61).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £915.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

