NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,600.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90), with a volume of 315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,587.50 ($20.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of £126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £743.66 million and a PE ratio of 414.45.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.