TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price target on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.