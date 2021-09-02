Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock opened at €55.36 ($65.13) on Thursday. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.