Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €83.28 ($97.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

