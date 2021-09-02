Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

