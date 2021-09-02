Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports oil and oil products to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

