Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Hafnia Company Profile
