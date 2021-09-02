The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.
About East Japan Railway
