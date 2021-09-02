The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.