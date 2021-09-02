Ayr Wellness’ (AYRWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

