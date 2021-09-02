Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.