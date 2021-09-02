Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.