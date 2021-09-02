SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as low as C$8.08. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 246,455 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

