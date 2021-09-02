Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases By 14.8%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

