HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $15,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.