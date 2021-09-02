Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

